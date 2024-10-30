Shane Steichen: Joe Flacco is our QB going forward

Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that the team is making a quarterback change on Wednesday and he said it’s not a temporary move.

Steichen told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Joe Flacco is the team’s starting quarterback “going forward.” Steichen said after last Sunday’s loss to the Texans that the team would be evaluating everything with former starter and 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson and word that Flacco would be replacing him for this Sunday’s game against the Vikings broke on Tuesday.

Richardson has made 10 NFL starts, which some would argue is not enough time to develop into an NFL starter especially when Richardson came into the league short on starting experience in college. Steichen said that the move to Flacco should not be taken as a sign that the team is throwing in the towel on the second-year player.

“A tough decision, but one that I felt was in the best interest in our football team,” Steichen said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “Joe gives us the best chance to win right now. With that being said, we’re not giving up on Anthony by any means. We’re really not. He’s a young player with a ton of talent. He’ll use this time to continue to develop and grow as a professional.”

Richardson will need full-speed reps to get better at some point, but the Colts are prioritizing the team’s present over his future for the time being and hoping that they can wind up better off in both time periods as a result.