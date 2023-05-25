 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson splitting first-team reps, doing “next-level stuff” at Colts OTAs

  
Published May 25, 2023 10:01 AM

Heading into the draft, one school of thought about Anthony Richardson was that he will need time on the bench to observe and develop before taking over as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

The Colts took Richardson with the fourth overall pick and they have Gardner Minshew on the roster, which gives them an experienced option at the position should they choose to follow the slower path to Richardson running the offense. At this point, however, the job appears to be very much up for grabs.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said at a Thursday press conference, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, that Richardson and Minshew are splitting the first-team reps at OTAs and that “everything is an evaluation ” when it comes to how they’ll divide the workload.

Steichen added that Richardson “made some big plays today” and has done some “next-level stuff” in his short time on the field for the team. The more that happens, the likelier it is that Richardson will be getting all the first-team reps by the time the fall rolls around.