Anthony Richardson suffered orbital fracture after pregame elastic band mishap

  
Published October 12, 2025 05:17 PM

There’s something weird in the water in Indianapolis lately.

The Colts had a couple of unusual injuries during pregame warmups before Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. Cornerback Charvarius Ward suffered a concussion after the deadline for declaring inactive players. Before the 90-minute window came and went, quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered an orbital eye fracture. The injury occurred due to a malfunction by an elastic band.

Colts coach Shane Steichen explained after the game that Richardson was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The move prompted the Colts to make Riley Leonard the No. 2 quarterback and Richardson inactive for Sunday’s game. Richardson will miss time due to the injury, which could compel the Colts to sign another quarterback to the active roster or to the practice squad.