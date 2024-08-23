 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_fnia_tuaonflores_240822.jpg
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_fnia_tuaonflores_240822.jpg
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson throws TD, pick-six in five series

  
Published August 22, 2024 09:28 PM

Anthony Richardson has had a rough few days.

James Boyd of TheAthletic.com reports that Bengals defenders trash talked the Colts quarterback during a joint practice this week as Richardson struggled.

Richardson has not played much football. He started only 13 games in college and only four as a rookie with the Colts as a pair of injuries derailed his season.

The Colts wanted him to get more snaps before the Sept. 8 season opener against the Texans, and he did Thursday night. It was a mixed bag against the Bengals’ backups.

Richardson played five series, leaving in the second quarter. He completed 8 of 14 passes for 86 yards with a touchdown and a pick-six for a 69.3 passer rating. Receiver Adonai Mitchell caught a 9-yard touchdown pass on the Colts’ first series of the game as Indianapolis went 80 yards in 12 plays.

But on the Colts’ second series, Bengals safety Jordan Battle intercepted Richardson and returned it 14 yards for a score.

In limited action in the first preseason game, Richardson 2-for-4 for 24 yards.