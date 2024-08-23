Anthony Richardson throws TD, pick-six in five series

Anthony Richardson has had a rough few days.

James Boyd of TheAthletic.com reports that Bengals defenders trash talked the Colts quarterback during a joint practice this week as Richardson struggled.

Richardson has not played much football. He started only 13 games in college and only four as a rookie with the Colts as a pair of injuries derailed his season.

The Colts wanted him to get more snaps before the Sept. 8 season opener against the Texans, and he did Thursday night. It was a mixed bag against the Bengals’ backups.

Richardson played five series, leaving in the second quarter. He completed 8 of 14 passes for 86 yards with a touchdown and a pick-six for a 69.3 passer rating. Receiver Adonai Mitchell caught a 9-yard touchdown pass on the Colts’ first series of the game as Indianapolis went 80 yards in 12 plays.

But on the Colts’ second series, Bengals safety Jordan Battle intercepted Richardson and returned it 14 yards for a score.

In limited action in the first preseason game, Richardson 2-for-4 for 24 yards.