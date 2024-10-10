 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson upgraded to full participant in Thursday’s practice

  
Published October 10, 2024 04:07 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is trending toward returning for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Richardson (oblique) was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday’s practice after he was limited on Wednesday.

The second-year QB missed last Sunday’s game against Jacksonville after suffering the injury in the Week 4 matchup with Pittsburgh.

Richardson was limited in all three practices in Week 5. He said on Wednesday that he was feeling “way better” than he did last week.

If Richardson is ultimately unable to play, Joe Flacco would be in line to start.

While Richardson is trending positively, running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) remained out of practice. Receivers Josh Downs (toe) and Michael Pittman Jr. (back) also remained out while cornerback Kenny Moore (hip, shoulder) was downgraded from limited to DNP.

Pittman is reportedly set to miss multiple weeks with his back injury.

Running back Trey Sermon (collarbone) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee, ankle) were upgraded from DNP to full. Center Ryan Kelly (neck) remained full.