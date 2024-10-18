 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Other PFT Content

Anthony Richardson will start for Colts, Jonathan Taylor won't play

  
Published October 18, 2024 01:14 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will be back in the starting lineup against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week that Richardson was on track to play after missing two games with an oblique injury that knocked him out early in the team’s Week Four win over the Steelers. Joe Flacco started in Richardson’s place the last two weeks and the Colts went 1-1 in his absence.

While Richardson is back, the wait for running back Jonathan Taylor will go on for at least another week. It’s the third game that Taylor will miss with an ankle injury that he said has been improving when he spoke to reporters earlier this week.

Steichen also said that cornerback Chris Lammons has been ruled out with an ankle injury. The Colts will release a full injury report later on Friday.