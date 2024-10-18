Anthony Richardson will start for Colts, Jonathan Taylor won’t play

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will be back in the starting lineup against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Head coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week that Richardson was on track to play after missing two games with an oblique injury that knocked him out early in the team’s Week Four win over the Steelers. Joe Flacco started in Richardson’s place the last two weeks and the Colts went 1-1 in his absence.

While Richardson is back, the wait for running back Jonathan Taylor will go on for at least another week. It’s the third game that Taylor will miss with an ankle injury that he said has been improving when he spoke to reporters earlier this week.

Steichen also said that cornerback Chris Lammons has been ruled out with an ankle injury. The Colts will release a full injury report later on Friday.