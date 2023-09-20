Anthony Richardson won’t practice on Wednesday

Indianapolis has a significant concern at quarterback this week.

Via multiple reporters, Colts rookie Anthony Richardson will not practice on Wednesday while in concussion protocol, head coach Shane Steichen said.

Richardson suffered his concussion during the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Texans. Backup Gardner Minshew came in to finish the game and was 19-of-23 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown.

Minshew will take the first-team reps at Wednesday’s practice and would be in line to start against Baltimore on Sunday if Richardson is unavailable.

The No. 4 overall pick of this year’s draft, Richardson has completed 30-of-47 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He’s also rushed for 75 yards with three TDs.

Center Ryan Kelly is also in the concussion protocol, Steichen said, and will not participate on Wednesday.

The Colts’ first full injury report of the week will be released later in the day.