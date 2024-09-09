Antoine Winfield Jr. in walking boot, Bryce Hall likely out for season

The Buccaneers got to celebrate a comfortable win over the Commanders on Sunday, but they had to contend with several injuries in their defensive backfield.

Head coach Todd Bowles said at his Monday press conference that safety Antoine Winfield is in a walking boot after getting hurt near the end of the 37-20 victory. Bowles said it’s unknown at this point if the injury is going to impact his availability for Week Two’s game against the Lions.

Cornerback Bryce Hall definitely won’t be in the lineup for that one. Bowles said that Hall is likely out for the season after being carted off the field with an air cast on his leg. Bowles did not specify the injury, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula.

The Bucs also had cornerbacks Zyon McCollum and Josh Hayes leave with injuries Sunday. McCollum suffered a concussion and Hayes hurt his ankle. Both players join Winfield and defensive linemen Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey as question marks for this week.