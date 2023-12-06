Antoine Winfield Jr. is the NFC defensive player of the week

The Buccaneers got a much-needed win last Sunday and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had a big hand in providing it.

Winfield recorded eight tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and two passes defensed over the first 57-plus minutes of the game and then sealed the win with just over two minutes left. Winfield picked off a pass by Panthers quarterback Bryce Young near midfield and the Bucs were able to run out the clock on a 21-18 win.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Winfield’s performance earned him recognition as the NFC defensive player of the week for the first time in his career.

Winfield has 89 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries this season.