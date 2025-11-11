 Skip navigation
Antonio Brown returns to Miami to face attempted murder charges

  
Published November 11, 2025 04:49 PM

Antonio Brown is back in Miami. And he’ll be facing attempted murder charges there.

Detained last week in Dubai and extradited to New York, Brown arrived today in South Florida. Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 has the video of Brown deplaning.

On Sunday, Brown’s lawyer issued a statement claiming that the 12-year NFL veteran was acting in self-defense when he allegedly fired shots during an incident at a May 2025 boxing event in Miami. The ultimate question for a jury ultimately will be whether Florida’s broad “stand your ground” rule applies to this situation.

Brown eventually will appear in court. Given that he fled after the warrant was issued, there’s a chance he’ll be denied bond — or that he’ll be placed on strict restrictions if allowed to be released on house arrest. Eventually, a trial date will be set.

Brown faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.