Antonio Cromartie returns to Jets as Bill Walsh coaching fellow

Antonio Cromartie is back with the Jets.

The former Pro Bowl cornerback announced on social media that he will be a Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellow for this year’s training camp.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I have to do the Bill Walsh internship with [the Jets] for fall camp,” Cromartie wrote. “Ready [to] learn as much as I can during this time. Thank you Coach Saleh and your staff for this opportunity!!!”

Cromartie, 40, played for the Jets from 2010-2013 and returned for the 2015 season. In 78 games for the club, he recorded 63 passes defensed with 13 interceptions — making the Pro Bowl in 2012 and 2013.

This will be Cromartie’s second time serving as a coaching intern for the Jets, as he also served in the role back in 2018 under previous head coach Todd Bowles.

Cromartie has also previously served as a graduate assistant under Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.

A first-round pick in 2006, Cromartie played 162 games with 137 starts through 2016 for the Chargers, Jets, Cardinals, and Colts, recording 31 career interceptions with three pick-sixes. He led the league with 10 interceptions in 2007.