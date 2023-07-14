Antonio Gibson hopes to “showcase” his receiving ability this season

When Antonio Gibson was playing for Memphis in college, he was primarily used as a wide receiver but he has been a running back since joining the Commanders as a third-round pick in 2020.

Gibson would like to see that change during the 2023 season. Brian Robinson has moved past him to the top of the depth chart in the backfield and Gibson said in an interview for the team’s website that he’s hoping to see time at his old position under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

“Hopefully, this year, it comes around to where I can showcase on multiple occasions what I can do out there,” Gibson said, via SI.com. “I love being out there. I have fun out there, and once I get the ball in open space, I’m really that guy.”

Bieniemy came to the Commanders from the Chiefs and Kansas City has done a good job over the years of using offensive players in a variety of roles in order to maximize their contributions. This fall will bring a chance to see if the same thing is in store in Washington.