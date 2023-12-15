Antonio Pierce: Michael Mayer set the tone by pancaking Khalil Mack on first play

On the Raiders’ first offensive play on Thursday night, rookie tight end Michael Mayer was assigned to block Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Not only did Mayer block Mack, he pancaked him, driving him into the turf. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce loved it.

Pierce said today that Mayer set the tone for the Raiders’ 63-21 destruction of the Chargers with that block on Mack.

“What about the first play with big Mike on Khalil Mack? Go watch that again. You want to talk about setting the tone? That’s setting the tone,” Pierce said.

Pierce noted that when the Raiders played the Chargers the first time this season, Mack had six sacks. This time, Mack was a non-factor.

“That guy, Khalil Mack, probably a Hall of Famer, he wrecked the first time we played them,” Pierce said. “He had to feel us. Great player, but I really want to give our hats off to Mike.”

Pierce has stressed the importance of tough, physical play since becoming the Raiders’ interim head coach this season. Mayer’s play was a textbook example of the way Pierce wants his players to play.