Antonio Pierce on 2025 return: I haven’t been told anything different

Antonio Pierce went 4-13 in his first full season as the Raiders head coach and the poor record has led to some to wonder if the Raiders would fire him after their Week 18 loss to the Chargers.

There was no public word from the Raiders on Sunday night or Monday morning and Pierce said it was business as usual for him when he met with the media for a press conference on Monday.

“I haven’t been told anything different,” Pierce said when asked if he would remain the head coach.

Pierce was then asked if he would like to hear a public confirmation of his status. Pierce said that the only people he’s heard talking about his future were not inside the Raiders organization.

“It’s only coming from the outside, there’s nothing inside the building,” Pierce said. “To me, there’s nothing to clean up until I hear it from inside the building.”

If Pierce is back for Year Two, he’ll need to find a way to get better quarterback play on a more consistent basis to assure himself a chance at a third season.