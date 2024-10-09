Antonio Pierce on Davante Adams: We talked recently and had a good conversation

Perhaps the relationship between the Raiders and receiver Davante Adams can be salvaged?

Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce was asked if there was an update on Adams in his Wednesday press conference and noted that Adams is still a part of the organization and his hamstring is improving.

“Well the update [is] Davante’s doing well,” Pierce said. “Hamstring is getting there, he’s getting closer and closer to getting back on the field, on the practice field. Good spirits. We talked. So, everything’s good.”

Pierce noted Adams has been rehabbing at the Raiders facility.

When asked if there’s a possibility Adams hasn’t played his last game for Las Vegas, Pierce noted the receiver is still a part of the organization.

“He’s still a Raider,” Pierce said. “When he’s healthy and we can play him, we’ll play him. He’s just not healthy right now. He’s getting closer — that’s the good part. He’s working every day to get that hamstring right. He’s in the right headspace, mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he’s ready to play football.”

Adams requested a trade last week and was reportedly most interested in playing for the Jets and Saints — teams that employ his former quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr.

In three games this season, he’s caught 18 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown.