Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins
Pickups of the Day: Julien Getting The Job Done
  George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
MLB Home Run Leader Props: Ohtani vs Field
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons

nbc_moto_fowlerfactsep33_230720.jpg
Fowler's Facts: Analyzing Lawrence vs. Sexton
nbc_moto_martinbros_230720.jpg
Martin discusses emotions of being out injured
gibbs_mpx.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery could share Lions' backfield

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins
Pickups of the Day: Julien Getting The Job Done
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
MLB Home Run Leader Props: Ohtani vs Field
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons

nbc_moto_fowlerfactsep33_230720.jpg
Fowler’s Facts: Analyzing Lawrence vs. Sexton
nbc_moto_martinbros_230720.jpg
Martin discusses emotions of being out injured
gibbs_mpx.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery could share Lions’ backfield

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aqib Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, pleads guilty to fatal shooting of youth football coach in 2022

  • By
  Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 20, 2023 08:47 PM

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, has pleaded guilty to murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting for a youth football coach last year.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Yaqub Talib faces a sentence of 37 years for killing 43-year-old Michael Hickmon in August 2022 during a fight at a game.

Aqib was present during the altercation. His son and Yaqub’s son played for one of the teams involved in the game.

Hickmon was shot multiple times, including in the back. Witnesses identified Yaqub Talib as the gunman.

Aqib Talib was due to work for Amazon last season. He stepped aside from the position eight days after the shooting.

A first-round pick in 2008, Aqib Talib played for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, Rams, and Dolphins.