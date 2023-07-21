Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, pleads guilty to fatal shooting of youth football coach in 2022

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, has pleaded guilty to murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting for a youth football coach last year.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Yaqub Talib faces a sentence of 37 years for killing 43-year-old Michael Hickmon in August 2022 during a fight at a game.

Aqib was present during the altercation. His son and Yaqub’s son played for one of the teams involved in the game.

Hickmon was shot multiple times, including in the back. Witnesses identified Yaqub Talib as the gunman.

Aqib Talib was due to work for Amazon last season. He stepped aside from the position eight days after the shooting.

A first-round pick in 2008, Aqib Talib played for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, Rams, and Dolphins.