 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arch Manning is taking no NIL money until he’s a starter

  
Published April 26, 2023 03:30 PM
nbc_pftpm_jordanaddisonintv_230426
April 26, 2023 06:42 PM
USC wide receiver Jordan Addison joins PFT PM to share his thoughts on the draft process and why he feels he should be the first wideout selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a highly touted recruit for one of America’s most popular college football teams with one of the most famous names in the sport, Texas quarterback Arch Manning could make a lot of money in endorsements. But he isn’t, at least not yet.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says Manning, who is already practicing with Texas and will be a true freshman in the fall, isn’t taking money for his name, image and likeness.

“Everybody is under this assumption that this was an NIL deal for him to come to the University of Texas. It was absolutely not,” Sarkisian said, via TheAthleti.com. “He’s taken zero money from an NIL perspective.”

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, Arch Manning’s family convinced him that he shouldn’t be earning endorsement money until he’s actually playing.

“The beauty of it for us, his NIL value — whatever it is — his grandpa won’t let him take any NIL money,” Sarkisian said. “He said, ‘You can take money when you become a player and you start.’”

Arch Manning is not expected to start in 2023, as Sarkisian has said Quinn Ewers is the starter at Texas this year.