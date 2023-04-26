Arch Manning is taking no NIL money until he’s a starter

As a highly touted recruit for one of America’s most popular college football teams with one of the most famous names in the sport, Texas quarterback Arch Manning could make a lot of money in endorsements. But he isn’t, at least not yet.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says Manning, who is already practicing with Texas and will be a true freshman in the fall, isn’t taking money for his name, image and likeness.

“Everybody is under this assumption that this was an NIL deal for him to come to the University of Texas. It was absolutely not,” Sarkisian said, via TheAthleti.com. “He’s taken zero money from an NIL perspective.”

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, Arch Manning’s family convinced him that he shouldn’t be earning endorsement money until he’s actually playing.

“The beauty of it for us, his NIL value — whatever it is — his grandpa won’t let him take any NIL money,” Sarkisian said. “He said, ‘You can take money when you become a player and you start.’”

Arch Manning is not expected to start in 2023, as Sarkisian has said Quinn Ewers is the starter at Texas this year.