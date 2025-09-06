Arch Manning rebounds from rough opener

It helps when the “State” is “San Jose” and not “Ohio.” Regardless, Texas quarterback Arch Manning rebounded from a rough 2025 opener with a strong performance at home for the Longhorns.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli (if you haven’t heard), threw four touchdown passes in a five-minute span. He had three straight passes go for touchdown.

The first-year starter added a 20-yard touchdown run in a 38-7 romp by Texas.

He also had an interception, however. And another pass that should have been picked off.

“A lot to work on,” Manning said after the game, via Dave Wilson of ESPN.com. “I thought it was sloppy for my part. Can’t turn the ball over in the red area. I’ve got to play better. I think all around it was a little sloppy.”

The Longhorns have two more tuneup games following the loss to start the season at Columbus — against UTEP and Sam Houston — before starting the SEC portion of their schedule.