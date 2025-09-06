 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arch Manning rebounds from rough opener

  
Published September 6, 2025 06:30 PM

It helps when the “State” is “San Jose” and not “Ohio.” Regardless, Texas quarterback Arch Manning rebounded from a rough 2025 opener with a strong performance at home for the Longhorns.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli (if you haven’t heard), threw four touchdown passes in a five-minute span. He had three straight passes go for touchdown.

The first-year starter added a 20-yard touchdown run in a 38-7 romp by Texas.

He also had an interception, however. And another pass that should have been picked off.

A lot to work on,” Manning said after the game, via Dave Wilson of ESPN.com. “I thought it was sloppy for my part. Can’t turn the ball over in the red area. I’ve got to play better. I think all around it was a little sloppy.”

The Longhorns have two more tuneup games following the loss to start the season at Columbus — against UTEP and Sam Houston — before starting the SEC portion of their schedule.