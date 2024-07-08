 Skip navigation
Arch Manning: Tough to spend two years as a backup, but I’ll start at Texas eventually

  
July 8, 2024

Arch Manning was the most-discussed recruit in college football before committing to Texas, and usually top recruits aren’t satisfied spending two years on the bench. But that’s exactly what Manning is doing.

Manning served as Quinn Ewers’ backup last year and will do so again this year. Many quarterbacks in Manning’s position would transfer to a place where they could start, but he said he expects to be the Longhorns’ starter some day and will do his job as Ewers’ backup until then.

“It’s tough because you want to be out there playing with your boys,” Manning told Larry Holder of TheAthletic.com. “But [it came down to] just realizing there’s nowhere else I want to be, and it was my dream to play at Texas. I’m going to stick it out and play there eventually.”

Manning, the grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, will likely be Texas’s starter in 2025, with Ewers expected to leave for the NFL.