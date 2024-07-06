 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Argonauts’ struggles potentially open the door for Chad Kelly return

  
Published July 6, 2024 12:36 AM

Quarterback Chad Kelly’s CFL suspension continues. The struggles of his team possibly has left them counting the days until he can return.

Via the Toronto Star, a rough outing from Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes in a 30-23 loss to Saskatchewan has potentially opened the door for Kelly to reclaim his job, once he’s able to return.

The earliest date for that is August 22, after Kelly serves a nine-game suspension arising from allegations of misconduct made by a former Argonauts employee.

Kelly, who was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023, left the team during training camp. Coach Ryan Dinwiddie has said as to Kelly’s potential return that “there’s no playbook for dealing with something like this.”

Ultimately, the desire to win games could win out. The Argos are currently 2-2 through four games; last year, they went 16-2 for the full season. Where they are after the next five games will say plenty about whether Kelly will be welcomed back.

The nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, Chad was the last pick in the 2017 draft. He spent time with the Broncos and Colts. After a year out of football, he landed in the CFL.

He came off the bench to help Toronto win the 2022 Grey Cup before securing the starting job last year.

Last month, Kelly and the Argonauts settled a lawsuit filed by the former employee.