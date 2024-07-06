Argonauts’ struggles potentially open the door for Chad Kelly return

Quarterback Chad Kelly’s CFL suspension continues. The struggles of his team possibly has left them counting the days until he can return.

Via the Toronto Star, a rough outing from Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes in a 30-23 loss to Saskatchewan has potentially opened the door for Kelly to reclaim his job, once he’s able to return.

The earliest date for that is August 22, after Kelly serves a nine-game suspension arising from allegations of misconduct made by a former Argonauts employee.

Kelly, who was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023, left the team during training camp. Coach Ryan Dinwiddie has said as to Kelly’s potential return that “there’s no playbook for dealing with something like this.”

Ultimately, the desire to win games could win out. The Argos are currently 2-2 through four games; last year, they went 16-2 for the full season. Where they are after the next five games will say plenty about whether Kelly will be welcomed back.

The nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, Chad was the last pick in the 2017 draft. He spent time with the Broncos and Colts. After a year out of football, he landed in the CFL.

He came off the bench to help Toronto win the 2022 Grey Cup before securing the starting job last year.

Last month, Kelly and the Argonauts settled a lawsuit filed by the former employee.