Armani Rogers suffered non-contact Achilles injury at OTAs

  
Published May 24, 2023 06:15 AM

Washington has been dealt a blow to its tight ends room during the offseason program.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday that Armani Rogers suffered a non-contact Achilles injury while running during Tuesday’s OTA practice. There is currently no timetable for Rogers’ return.

It’s unfortunate ,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN. “The young man progressed well for us last year. We feel confident in the group of tight ends.”

Rogers entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio University. He appeared in 11 games and started three, with most of his snaps coming on special teams.

Rogers ended the year with five catches for 64 yards and two carries for 26 yards.