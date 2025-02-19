Arrests are made in connection with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce burglaries

The case is gradually being cracked.

Via ABC News, seven men have been charged by federal prosecutors with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. The allegations relate to the string of burglaries targeting professional athletes.

All seven defendants are from Chile, and they range in age from 20 to 38. They’re accused of stealing property worth more than $2 million. They face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

The criminal complaint links the men to last year’s burglaries at the homes of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Three of the seven separately have been charged in connection with the burglary at the home of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The complaint alleges that the burglars identified targets based on their team’s playing schedules. They allegedly broke a window or used a crowbar to get inside. They would identify and take the highest-value items before fleeing.