Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation makes $2 million donation for hurricane relief

The number is up to $7 million.

Adding to the $5 million given by the Buccaneers ($1 million), Texans ($1 million), and Panthers ($3 million) is $2 million that will be donated by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to the World Central Kitchen.

The funds will be used for immediate relief in Georgia. The funds possibly will be used to help other communities.

The pledge from the Falcons owner becomes the latest by an NFL owner. Again, here’s hoping more will follow suit.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can text HELENE to 90999.