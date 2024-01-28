Arthur Maulet, Jaylen Watson exchange pregame pleasantries

It’s getting chippy in Charm City.

Within an hour before kickoff of Chiefs-Ravens, Baltimore cornerback Arthur Maulet was jawing with a group of Chiefs players. Eventually, Kansas City cornerback Jaylen Watson approached Maulet and got facemask to facemask with him.

Maulet responded by hitting Watson’s helmet with an open hand.

They were quickly separated and that was the end of it.

After several early-season pregame skirmishes, the NFL reminded all players and teams that there will be consequences for fighting before a game. While Maulet and Watson didn’t get into a full-blown brouhaha, it was enough to get the attention of CBS.

It surely got the attention of the league office. We’ll find out in due course whether any punishment will be imposed.