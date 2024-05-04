Tom Brady’s soccer club gets relegated after his first season as part owner

Let’s f—king go! Down a level!

Birmingham City, the English soccer club that welcomed Tom Brady as a part owner last year, has been relegated to the third tier.

Brady also took on an actual, non-ceremonial role with the team: “As Chairman of the Advisory Board, Brady will apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the Club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs. In addition, Brady will work closely with the Board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities for the Club.”

Birmingham City has landed in the third tier, known as League One, for the first time since 1995.

The club hired Wayne Rooney as manager before the season.

It’s a crappy start to a big weekend for Brady. On Sunday, he’ll be roasted live on Netflix. Hopefully Bill Belichick will craft a solid soccer joke before tomorrow night.