nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Tom Brady’s soccer club gets relegated after his first season as part owner

  
Published May 4, 2024 10:51 AM

Let’s f—king go! Down a level!

Birmingham City, the English soccer club that welcomed Tom Brady as a part owner last year, has been relegated to the third tier.

Brady also took on an actual, non-ceremonial role with the team: “As Chairman of the Advisory Board, Brady will apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the Club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs. In addition, Brady will work closely with the Board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities for the Club.”

Birmingham City has landed in the third tier, known as League One, for the first time since 1995.

The club hired Wayne Rooney as manager before the season.

It’s a crappy start to a big weekend for Brady. On Sunday, he’ll be roasted live on Netflix. Hopefully Bill Belichick will craft a solid soccer joke before tomorrow night.