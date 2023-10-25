Arthur Smith: Haven’t given any thought to NFL looking into Bijan Robinson situation

The NFL told PFT that they were going to “follow up” with the Falcons about not disclosing running back Bijan Robinson’s illness ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, but it isn’t something that seems to be causing head coach Arthur Smith any headaches.

Robinson said that he was “feeling weird” on Saturday and woke up “feeling completely out of it” before playing 11 snaps and touching the ball once in Atlanta’s 16-13 win. The Falcons never updated his injury status, which is what drew the NFL’s interest but Smith said any suggestion of intrigue is being blown out of proportion.

“You’re talking about sensationalized things,” Smith said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “I understand outrage and drama sells. Guys, like, if you really understand how things really operate that there’s nothing, there’s nothing there. So I don’t know what, I haven’t given one second of thought about it.”

Smith said Robinson will practice Wednesday and he is presumably on track to play against the Titans this weekend.