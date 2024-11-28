Arthur Smith: North Carolina reached out, my focus is on Steelers

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was reported to be a candidate for the University of North Carolina’s head coach position on Wednesday and Smith confirmed contact with the school on Thursday.

Smith went to North Carolina, which fired Mack Brown this week, and he told reporters that the administrations has made a call. Smith said that he is not thinking about that opening with the Steelers working to win the AFC North.

“Obviously, that’s your alma mater,” Smith said, via Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That’s not something I’ve thought about. Like a lot of these things go, I know in today’s media things can blow up out of control. The reality is, reached out with a preliminary call. I appreciate it. Love that place but that’s not my focus.”

Smith played guard at North Carolina and worked there as a graduate assistant before moving into the NFL. He was the head coach of the Falcons for three seasons before joining the Steelers this year.