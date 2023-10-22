Arthur Smith on Bijan Robinson: He wasn’t feeling like himself

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson played little. The rookie had one touch.

So, after Atlanta’s hard-fought 16-13 win over Tampa Bay, the first question was about Robinson’s lack of playing time.

Fox sideline reporter Kristina Pink reported at halftime that coach Arthur Smith said Robinson is “just not feeling all that great.” Smith confirmed that after the game but provided no other details.

It is unclear whether it’s an injury or an illness that is ailing Robinson.

“Yeah, just as we got through warmups and early on, he wasn’t feeling like himself,” Smith said, via a live stream of the postgame news conference “So, he played, but we weren’t going to overdo it. Just being cautious, and we’re not going to ever. . . . Like when you have other guys who can go, we’re a team.

“We’ll just have to see. Monitor it tonight, tomorrow. I’ll have a better answer for you tomorrow.”

Robinson, who played only six snaps in the first half and fewer in the second, saw his first touch with 33 seconds left. He picked up 3 yards on a run, one play before Younghoe Koo’s game-winning field goal on the final play.

Robinson played 301 snaps before today, which was 72 percent of the offense through six games, and the first-round draft pick now has 107 touches for 593 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson combined for 31 carries for 115 yards.