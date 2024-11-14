Arthur Smith: Package of plays for Justin Fields will be ready when needed

When the Steelers made the decision to insert Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, they left the door open to Justin Fields having a package of plays that allowed him to remain part of the offense.

Fields did not play in Week Seven against the Jets and a hamstring injury kept him off the active roster in Week Eight. Fields suited up last week, but did not take any snaps so it remains to be seen if the Steelers really have something up their sleeve or if they just want opponents to think that might be an option.

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith didn’t settle that on Thursday, but he left the Fields option very much on the table when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

“It’ll be ready to go when we need it,” Smith said, via Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com. “Maybe it’ll be this Sunday, maybe it’ll be next Sunday. I’m very confident when we break it out, it will make a difference.”

The Steelers have won all three games that Wilson has started and the offense has had success in each of those games, so there hasn’t been much need for a change of pace. We’ll see if that changes with first place in the AFC North on the line this weekend.