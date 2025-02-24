 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonv2_250224.jpg
Hutchinson: Garrett could ‘totally elevate’ D-Line
nbc_pft_sanders_250224.jpg
Sanders won’t throw at Scouting Combine

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_travishunter_250224.jpg
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonv2_250224.jpg
Hutchinson: Garrett could ‘totally elevate’ D-Line
nbc_pft_sanders_250224.jpg
Sanders won’t throw at Scouting Combine

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ashton Jeanty will not work out at the Combine

  
Published February 24, 2025 12:25 PM

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will not work out at the Scouting Combine.

Jeanty will only do medical testing and interviews, his agent told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jeanty does plan an on-field workout at Boise State’s Pro Day.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty had one of the most productive seasons for a running back in college football history last season, carrying 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 games. He was a first-team All-American and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up.