Ashton Jeanty will not work out at the Combine

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will not work out at the Scouting Combine.

Jeanty will only do medical testing and interviews, his agent told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jeanty does plan an on-field workout at Boise State’s Pro Day.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty had one of the most productive seasons for a running back in college football history last season, carrying 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 games. He was a first-team All-American and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up.