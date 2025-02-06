Ashton Jeanty would see it as a dream to play for his hometown Cowboys

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is expected to hear his name in the first round of the NFL draft. Jeanty’s dream is not to go as high as possible but to go to the Cowboys, who have the 12th overall pick.

Jeanty grew up in Frisco, Texas, home of the Cowboys’ training facility.

“It would be special,” Jeanty said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Obviously, growing up in Frisco and spending a lot of time out there. I think it’d be cool having a star on my helmet again. Playing for Lone Star [High School], I had a star on my helmet as well. It would be a dope moment to have that happen.”

Jeanty was the Heisman Trophy runner up to Travis Hunter after rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries. He played two more games this season than last when he also led the nation with 1,347 yards on 220 carries in 2023.

The Cowboys are in the market for a bellcow running back after hiring Brian Schottenheimer, who vows to run the ball more this season.

“I think he’ll do a good job,” Jeanty said of Schottenheimer. “Not too much familiar with him, but I’ll keep doing my research and see how he talks to the media. . . .Obviously, a lot of great people there and a lot of talented players. To be a part of that would be a great opportunity.”