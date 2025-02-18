Assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed until August 11

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has had the civil assault lawsuit pending against him delayed again.

Via Lana Ferguson of the Dallas Morning News, the claims of a South Carolina woman will go to trial on August 11. The case previously was due to begin on March 3.

The woman alleges that Jones “kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent” during a Cowboys home game on September 16, 2018. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2020.

The case had been set for trial on March 18, 2024 before being bumped to March 2025.

Per the latest article about the case, Jones has submitted an affidavit explaining that he does not recall meeting the woman. In the document, he also calls the allegations “categorically false.”

The affidavit apparently was issued in an effort to keep Jones from submitting to deposition testimony regarding the accusations. It’s unclear whether it did the trick.

Even if he claims he doesn’t recall the events central to the case, it’s fair and proper to determine what he does and doesn’t remember from the day in question. The Cowboys beat the Giants that day, 20-13.

It’s also fair to pose questions as to whether Jones has a habit of randomly kissing strangers (or anyone) on the mouth before, during, or after games. We’re not saying he does, but there’s far more to this case than whether he recalls meeting, and kissing, one specific person who was ultimately feisty enough to sue over it.

Ultimately, the case will come down to the credibility of the alleged victim. If Jones has no recollection of meeting the woman, he wouldn’t have any recollection of kissing her. And if he says he never kisses anyone at any time during games, he opens the door to evidence that might rebut this claim.

So, no, he shouldn’t be exempt from deposition testimony. And, yes, there are things he could say beyond “I never met her” that may be relevant to the case.