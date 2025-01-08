AT&T Stadium faces another potential weather mess for a big game

Fourteen years after an ice storm marred the one and only North Texas Super Bowl, weather is poised to impact the playing of a fairly significant college football game there.

On Friday night, Texas and Ohio State will square off in the Cotton Bowl, which also is the CFP semifinal.

Via the Austin American-Statesman, the National Weather Service expects an “impactful snowfall” to begin Thursday morning and to last until Thursday night. And that’s a problem, since the snow/ice removal strategy in Dallas consists of hiding under the bed and waiting for it to melt.

The melt should begin on Friday, when temperatures will approach 40 degrees.

For now, a winter storm warning has been issued by the NWS.

The current forecast calls for two to four inches of snow, and up to one tenth of an inch of ice.

Obviously, weather won’t affect the game; the stadium has a retractable roof. Getting there could be an issue.

Then there’s the fact that the 2011 storm resulted in ice falling and injuring six people only two days before Super Bowl XLV.

Tweaks to the roof supposedly will keep that from happening again. However, Mother Nature is undefeated. And the possibility of another storm like the one that impacted the Super Bowl and that might

For now, postponing the game reportedly isn’t an option. Regardless of what happens, it won’t enhance the case to let Jerry World host another Super Bowl.