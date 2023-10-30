Austin Ekeler gives Chargers 7-0 lead with 39-yard TD catch

The Chargers have gotten on the board first in Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Running back Austin Ekeler took a screen pass 39 yards to the end zone, giving Los Angeles a 7-0 lead over Chicago.

That capped a 10-play, 92-yard drive that took 5:36 off the clock. The Chargers faced only one third down on the possession, which quarterback Justin Herbert converted with a 6-yard pass to Keenan Allen.

Herbert has started the game 6-of-6 for 77 yards.

It was Ekeler’s second touchdown of the season.

The Bears got a big play to start the game, with undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent firing a deep shot to Darnell Mooney deep down the right sideline for a 41-yard gain. Mooney didn’t appear to be down by contact before a whistle blew, but was ruled down at the L.A. 38.

Chicago had to punt after Bagent was sacked by Joey Bosa for a 10-yard loss on the ensuing third down.