Austin Ekeler: I know Justin Herbert will be more locked in than ever

Entering his fourth season, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in line for a contract extension that will make him among the highest-paid players in the sport.

But even as a new deal has not been finalized, teammate Austin Ekeler feels like Herbert is primed for a big 2023.

“As an individual, he’s already super motivated, wants to do the best, but now there’s more on [his plate],” Ekeler said in an interview with the Rich Eisen Show last week. “So, it continues to solidify how you want to continue to impress and move forward and progress. I know he’s going to be locked in even more than he ever has — just like he is every single year.

“He continues to get better, continues to learn the game, continues to understand and become more of that offensive [guy who says], ‘Hey I run this,’ that we need. And I’m really looking forward to coming in. I think it’s Year Four for him. So the kid’s growing up. It’s crazy.”

Herbert threw for 4,739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year, leading the Chargers to the postseason for the first time since 2018. With a new coordinator in Kellen Moore and a new weapon in first-round receiver Quentin Johnston, Herbert and the Los Angeles offense should be more consistently explosive in 2023.