Austin Ekeler: I know Justin Herbert will be more locked in than ever

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
2023 World Aquatics Championships broadcast schedule
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. wins first artistic swimming team medal at worlds in 16 years as men included for first time
New York Jets Offseason Workout
Top Offseason Transactions: Jets Seal the Deal with Rodgers
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgard4hls_230716.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
16895507942.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_norrmanintv_230716.jpg
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
2023 World Aquatics Championships broadcast schedule
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. wins first artistic swimming team medal at worlds in 16 years as men included for first time
New York Jets Offseason Workout
Top Offseason Transactions: Jets Seal the Deal with Rodgers
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgard4hls_230716.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
16895507942.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_norrmanintv_230716.jpg
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Austin Ekeler: I know Justin Herbert will be more locked in than ever

  
Published July 17, 2023 09:31 AM

Entering his fourth season, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in line for a contract extension that will make him among the highest-paid players in the sport.

But even as a new deal has not been finalized, teammate Austin Ekeler feels like Herbert is primed for a big 2023.

“As an individual, he’s already super motivated, wants to do the best, but now there’s more on [his plate],” Ekeler said in an interview with the Rich Eisen Show last week. “So, it continues to solidify how you want to continue to impress and move forward and progress. I know he’s going to be locked in even more than he ever has — just like he is every single year.

“He continues to get better, continues to learn the game, continues to understand and become more of that offensive [guy who says], ‘Hey I run this,’ that we need. And I’m really looking forward to coming in. I think it’s Year Four for him. So the kid’s growing up. It’s crazy.”

Herbert threw for 4,739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year, leading the Chargers to the postseason for the first time since 2018. With a new coordinator in Kellen Moore and a new weapon in first-round receiver Quentin Johnston, Herbert and the Los Angeles offense should be more consistently explosive in 2023.