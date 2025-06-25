Austin Ekeler: I see more growth from Jayden Daniels, we can be powerhouse offense

Running back Austin Ekeler joined the Commanders last season, but he wasn’t the new addition that jumped off the screen when watching Washington games.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels took those honors on his way to winning offensive rookie of the year and jolting life into a team that had not won a playoff game in nearly 20 years. They won two of them last season before losing to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and that success raises the bar heading into 2025.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ekeler said that Daniels “definitely exceeded expectations” for a rookie because of how much is involved with learning both a new offense and how to play against professional opponents. Ekeler believes Daniels will play faster mentally with a year under his belt and that sets the stage for another step forward in Washington.

“I think there’s even going to be more growth this year, which is awesome because of where we’re at with our team and have a lot of players back. A lot of playmakers, gotta get Terry [McLaurin] paid and then, man, we’re gonna look like a powerhouse out there,” Ekeler said.

The McLaurin contract impasse has the potential to disrupt the team’s preparations for the 2025 season, so settling that would be a good way to ensure that the team avoids any backward steps after their unexpected rise last year.