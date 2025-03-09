 Skip navigation
Austin Hooper re-signs with Patriots

  
Published March 9, 2025 07:20 PM

The Patriots are keeping one of their own.

They have agreed to terms with tight end Austin Hooper on a one-year, $5 million deal with a max value of $7 million per multiple reports. He has $4 million guaranteed.

Hooper, 30, signed a one-year, $3 million deal with a max value of $4.25 million with the Patriots a year ago. He played all 17 games and caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns.

He has played nine seasons, four with the Falcons, two with the Browns, one with the Titans, one with the Raiders and one with the Patriots. His new deal reunites him with former Titans head coach and current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Hooper made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019 while with the Falcons, who made him a third-round pick in 2016.