Top News

Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Hooper set to visit with Raiders

  
Published March 20, 2023 02:33 PM
March 20, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how challenging it’ll be for Jimmy Garoppolo to unlearn the Kyle Shanahan offense and relearn the Josh McDaniels offense and how the QB aims to earn role with Raiders.

The Raiders may not be done adding tight ends to the roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent Austin Hooper is set to visit with the team on Wednesday. The news comes hours after the Raiders signed tight end O.J. Howard.

Hooper was No. 56 on PFT’s list of this offseason’s top free agents . He spent last season with the Titans on a one-year deal and caught 41 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in every regular season game.

Hooper spent two seasons in Cleveland and four years with the Falcons before going to Tennessee. He had 298 catches for 3,026 yards and 14 touchdowns in those stops.