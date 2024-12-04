 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Azeez Al-Shaair’s three-game suspension upheld on appeal

  
Published December 4, 2024 06:53 PM

Appeals officer Ramon Foster has upheld the three-game suspension of Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, the league announced Wednesday.

The Texans are on their off week this week, so Al-Shaair will miss games against the Dolphins, Chiefs and Ravens in Weeks 15-17. He can return for the Week 18 game against the Titans.

The NFL suspended Al-Shaair on Tuesday for what the NFL called “repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship,” including the hit to the head of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence that led to the linebacker’s ejection from Sunday’s game.

Lawrence landed on injured reserve Wednesday with a concussion, likely ending his season.

Al-Shaair has paid two fines this season. The league docked him $11,817 for punching Bears running back Roschon Johnson in Week 2 when Johnson thought Al-Shaair’s hit on Caleb Williams along the sideline was unnecessary, and Al-Shaair lost $11,255 for a hit out of bounds on Titans running back Tony Pollard in Week 12.

The suspension will cost Al-Shaair three game checks of $112,745 each, totaling $338,235.