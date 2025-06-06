Back in coaching, Chuck Pagano has no desire to be a head coach again

Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano ended his retirement in January to join the Ravens as the team’s senior secondary coach. It’s not a first step toward trying to be a head coach again.

“No, sir,” Pagano said Thursday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, when asked if he aspires to be a head coach. “Nobody has any idea until you sit in that seat.”

Pagano parlayed one season as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator (after three as the team’s secondary coach) into the head coaching job in Indianapolis. He spent six years with the Colts. After a year off, he served as the Bears’ defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. He was retired and out of coaching from 2021 through 2024.

“Some of my fondest memories and coaching moments were the first time I was here [in Baltimore] and just being a secondary coach,” Pagano said. "[As a head coach], you get pulled away from what you love doing and that’s coaching the game. You got so many other things going. . . . But no, I’m good. I’ve had enough of [head coaching].”

But while he had his fill of head coaching, the 64-year-old was ready to do some non-head coaching.

“This was just probably the only opportunity that would get me off the couch,” Pagano said. “A lot of my friends back home said, ‘Are you out of your mind? Why would you go back to the grind?’ You can’t replicate this. You can’t replicate the grind. . . .

“I never really stopped thinking about coaching and thinking about the game. My kids, my wife, my daughters -- they don’t know any better -- but they all thought I retired too young.”

He’s back in the game now, with one of the NFL’s elite teams. And maybe he’ll cap his coaching career with a Super Bowl win.