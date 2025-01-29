Chuck Pagano emerges from retirement to join Ravens as senior secondary coach

Chuck Pagano is back.

After a four-year retirement, the long-time assistant coach and one-time head coach of the Colts will join the Ravens as the team’s senior secondary coach. The Ravens announced the move on Tuesday night.

Doug Mallory is Baltimore’s secondary coach. He joined the Ravens in 2024.

Pagano previously worked for the Ravens from 2008 to 2011, before getting the Colts’ head-coaching job. He beat leukemia during his first year in Indy, where he coached through 2017.

Most recently, Pagano served as the Bears’ defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

Pagano, 64, had a 53-43 regular-season record with the Colts, taking the team to the playoffs three times.