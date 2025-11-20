Baker Mayfield among six Bucs players who were ill Wednesday

The Buccaneers held only a walk-through on Wednesday because several players were under the weather.

“Unfortunately, this Wednesday, a lot of people have taken ill,” coach Todd Bowles said. “There is a bug going around the building. We had about five coaches and about 15 players down, so that helped aid in this walk-through. There’s nothing we can really do about that today.”

Six players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, were limited with the illness.

Center Graham Barton, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive guard Dan Feeney, offensive tackle Luke Goedeke and defensive end Logan Hall were sick.

Outside linebacker Chris Braswell (foot), offensive guard Ben Bredeson (hamstring), cornerback Jamel Dean (hip), kicker Chase McLaughlin (personal) and outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) did not practice.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (shoulder) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (shoulder) were limited.