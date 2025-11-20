 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield among six Bucs players who were ill Wednesday

  
Published November 19, 2025 08:55 PM

The Buccaneers held only a walk-through on Wednesday because several players were under the weather.

“Unfortunately, this Wednesday, a lot of people have taken ill,” coach Todd Bowles said. “There is a bug going around the building. We had about five coaches and about 15 players down, so that helped aid in this walk-through. There’s nothing we can really do about that today.”

Six players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, were limited with the illness.

Center Graham Barton, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, offensive guard Dan Feeney, offensive tackle Luke Goedeke and defensive end Logan Hall were sick.

Outside linebacker Chris Braswell (foot), offensive guard Ben Bredeson (hamstring), cornerback Jamel Dean (hip), kicker Chase McLaughlin (personal) and outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) did not practice.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (shoulder) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (shoulder) were limited.