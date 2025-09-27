Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs are expected to play Sunday

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was optimistic on Friday about the team’s chances of having quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Chris Godwin, and left tackle Tristan Wirfs against the Eagles, but said they would see where things stand on Saturday before making any final decisions

Saturday has not brought a change in outlook. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mayfield, Godwin, and Wirfs are all expected to play on Sunday.

Mayfield was dealing with a right biceps injury that limited him in practice this week and was able to do some throwing on Friday. Godwin (ankle) and Wirfs (knee) will be making their first appearances of the 2025 season.

Defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin) is the only other player listed as questionable. Wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) and safety Christian Izien (groin) have been ruled out.

