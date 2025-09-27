 Skip navigation
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Glenn's 'authenticity' hasn't translated to wins
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs are expected to play Sunday

  
Published September 27, 2025 09:10 AM

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was optimistic on Friday about the team’s chances of having quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Chris Godwin, and left tackle Tristan Wirfs against the Eagles, but said they would see where things stand on Saturday before making any final decisions

Saturday has not brought a change in outlook. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mayfield, Godwin, and Wirfs are all expected to play on Sunday.

Mayfield was dealing with a right biceps injury that limited him in practice this week and was able to do some throwing on Friday. Godwin (ankle) and Wirfs (knee) will be making their first appearances of the 2025 season.

Defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin) is the only other player listed as questionable. Wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) and safety Christian Izien (groin) have been ruled out.