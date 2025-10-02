 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield did not practice Wednesday with knee, right biceps injuries

  
Published October 1, 2025 10:35 PM

The Buccaneers returned to practice Wednesday, and they ended it with 16 players on their injury report.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) and offensive tackle Charlie Heck (knee) were the only players on the list who were full participants.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee/right biceps) was among the nine players who did not participate.

He was on the practice report last week with the biceps injury but had three limited practices before playing all 72 snaps. Mayfield was on the report in Week 3 with a foot/toe injury but was a full participant in all three practices.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (hip), wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (pectoral), running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), safety Christian Izien (quad), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (foot) and safety Tykee Smith (ankle) were also non-participants.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee), defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (neck) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) were limited.