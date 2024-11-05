Baker Mayfield: Doesn’t matter who we play, it’s about us stopping this skid

There was a lot to like about the way the Buccaneers played in Kansas City on Monday night, but the final score made most of the positives moot.

After driving for a touchdown with 27 seconds left, the Bucs opted to kick an extra point and take their chances in overtime. That plan didn’t work out as the Chiefs won the coin toss and drove for the game-winning touchdown before Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield could get back on the field.

The result was their third loss in the last four games and Mayfield said after the game that the team can’t take solace in the fact that they took the league’s only unbeaten team down to the wire.

“Right now, it’s about us,” Mayfield said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “It doesn’t matter who we play. We need to focus on doing our job and finding ways to win. That’s all that matters. We just have to stop the skid. We have to look at the things of why we lost when we look at the tape and go from there.”

The 49ers joined the Chiefs in last season’s Super Bowl and they will be in Tampa in Week 10, so the schedule isn’t taking things easy on the team. That makes Mayfield’s call to focus on themselves all the more urgent this week.