Baker Mayfield extends lead to 23-0 before halftime

It’s been all Buccaneers through 30 minutes of play at MetLife Stadium.

Baker Mayfield capped a sparkling first half with a 10-yard run into the end zone that ended with him leaping over a tackler to secure the touchdown. That made the score 23-0 and it stayed that way because Caleb McLaughlin missed the extra point.

That was just about the only thing that went wrong for the Bucs in the first half, however.

Mayfield celebrated his touchdown by mimicking Tommy DeVito’s pinched fingers hand gestures to a crowd that booed the Giants off the field at the end of the half. DeVito was sacked three times and he completed three passes while guiding the team to 45 total yards.

Mayfield is 19-of-23 or 230 yards and he’s completed passes to nine different targets. Mike Evans has four catches for 53 yards in his return from a hamstring injury and Bucky Irving has 87 yards from scrimmage on a day that’s seen everything go Tampa’s way.