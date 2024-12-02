 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield: Getting cleated “scared the daylights out of me”

  
Published December 2, 2024 10:14 AM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a rough time of it on multiple fronts Sunday.

Mayfield threw a pair of interceptions, got sacked four times and fumbled twice over the course of the Bucs’ game against the Panthers. He also got stepped on in the third quarter and initially worried that he might have suffered a season-ending injury. Kyle Trask replaced him, but it turned out to be a one-play absence for the quarterback.

“Honestly, it scared the daylights out of me,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “I’ve seen some people pop their Achilles before and they say it feels like you got cleated. Obviously, not knowing what exactly happened that’s what I thought I did. It was a little painful, but I got taped again and went back out there.”

Mayfield ended the day 21-of-33 for 235 yards and he had a touchdown to go with his two turnovers, but it was mainly a day that he and the Bucs were fortunate to survive with a win that allows them to look forward rather than wallow in a missed opportunity.