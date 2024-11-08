Baker Mayfield has limited practice Friday and has no injury designation

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (toe) didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday as the team held walkthroughs after an overtime loss Monday night. He returned to limited work Friday and will play Sunday.

Mayfield has no injury designation.

Mayfield has passed for 2,389 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions in nine games.

Receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) is the only Buccaneers player ruled out. He will miss his third consecutive game.

Safety Jordan Whitehead (quad), nose tackle Greg Gaines (calf), safety Tykee Smith (knee), receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and long snapper Evan Deckers (hamstring) are questionable.