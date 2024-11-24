Baker Mayfield has stinger, remains in game

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gave the team an injury scare during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s rout of the Giants.

Mayfield tried to recover a fumble after a botched handoff and his head hit Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke’s leg. Mayfield went to be checked out in the sideline medical tent and was called questionable to return with a stinger, but he returned to the game without missing a snap.

The Buccaneers lead 30-7 with less than six minutes to play in the game.

The Bucs saw wide receiver Chris Godwin suffer a season-ending injury while playing late in a lost cause against the Ravens, but Mayfield’s quick return may keep head coach Todd Bowles from answering too many pointed questions about keeping stars in games that have already been decided.