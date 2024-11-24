 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield has stinger, remains in game

  
Published November 24, 2024 03:34 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gave the team an injury scare during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s rout of the Giants.

Mayfield tried to recover a fumble after a botched handoff and his head hit Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke’s leg. Mayfield went to be checked out in the sideline medical tent and was called questionable to return with a stinger, but he returned to the game without missing a snap.

The Buccaneers lead 30-7 with less than six minutes to play in the game.

The Bucs saw wide receiver Chris Godwin suffer a season-ending injury while playing late in a lost cause against the Ravens, but Mayfield’s quick return may keep head coach Todd Bowles from answering too many pointed questions about keeping stars in games that have already been decided.