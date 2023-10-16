Baker Mayfield: I sucked today

Baker Mayfield had gotten off to a strong start in 2023. But Mayfield and the Buccaneers’ offense had a tough time getting anything going in Sunday’s 20-6 loss to the Lions.

The quarterback finished the contest 19-of-37 for 206 yards with an interception.

“We sucked today,’’ Mayfield said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I sucked today. We sucked today. It was awful from the get-go. Can’t play like that. We didn’t start fast. We didn’t pick it up in the middle and we didn’t finish strong. We have to be better.

“The Lions are a good ball club that if we play like that, we’re going to lose every time. We played good defense, the special teams [did] an amazing job again, and the offense — we just need to pick our shit up. It’s really no other way around it.’’

The Bucs had just 13 first downs, 251 total yards, and were 2-of-12 on third down.

Mayfield also suffered a contusion on his left hand, but said after the game that he should be fine.